Kenny King Wins Digital Media Championship at Impact Slammiversary

The first title match at Impact Slammiversary resulted in a new champion, as Kenny King won the Digital Media belt. King defeated champion Joe Hendry during the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, thanks to the interference of Sheldon Jean.

This is King’s first reign as Digital Media champion. He ends the reign of Joe Hendry at 266 days, the longest in company history. Hendry first won the belt on October 22 last year during an episode of Impact on AXS.

