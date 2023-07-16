wrestling / News
Kenny King Wins Digital Media Championship at Impact Slammiversary
The first title match at Impact Slammiversary resulted in a new champion, as Kenny King won the Digital Media belt. King defeated champion Joe Hendry during the Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, thanks to the interference of Sheldon Jean.
This is King’s first reign as Digital Media champion. He ends the reign of Joe Hendry at 266 days, the longest in company history. Hendry first won the belt on October 22 last year during an episode of Impact on AXS.
You can follow along with our live Slammiversary coverage here.
Windsor BELIEVES in @joehendry!#CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/rrCy6XXPOf
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
Unbelievable strength displayed by @joehendry! #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/JQ8JnBI2E4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
"What's good for the goose is good for the Hendry"
–@DramaKingMatt @joehendry @KennyKingPb2 #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/1YfmynH7Dj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
Stripper Hendry?@joehendry #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/S1Yf6Cu8DQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
#ANDNEW Digital Media Champion@KennyKingPb2 #CountdownToSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/frGZxUo5H6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2023
.@KennyKingPb2 is the NEW Digital Media Champion! @SheldonJean_ @MeanGiaMiller #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ic5R1oT2JL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
