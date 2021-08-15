wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Retains AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX (Pics, Video)

August 15, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Kenny Omega retained the AAA Mega Championship at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXIX event, defeating Andrade El Idolo. Both Omega and Andrade are signed to AEW.

As noted earlier, Omega had Konnan in his corner after Andrade told Konnan that he wouldn’t need him in his corner because he had someone more important. That person turned out to be Ric Flair, who recently was released by WWE.

Flair did get involved in the match, chopping Omega and putting Konnan in the Figure Four.

Omega scored the win after Konnan distracted the ref, allowing Omega to hit Andrade with the title belt, then hitting the One Winged Angel for the pin.

Omega lost the Impact Wrestling World Title to Christian Cage on last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage. Omega will face Cage again for the AEW World Title at All Out.

Andrade will face PAC at All Out.

