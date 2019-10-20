wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Wins AAA Mega Championship At Heroes Inmortales XIII

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Fight For the Fallen Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega won the AAA Mega Championship at the AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII event on Saturday night, defeating Fenix. Some highlights from the match are below.

Kenny Omega

