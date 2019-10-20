wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Wins AAA Mega Championship At Heroes Inmortales XIII
Kenny Omega won the AAA Mega Championship at the AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII event on Saturday night, defeating Fenix. Some highlights from the match are below.
¡Lucha por el Megacampeonato de Peso Completo AAA!
🤜 @ReyFenixMx 🆚 @KennyOmegamanX 🤛
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/aHyDlWhgz1
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
¡Vueloooo de @ReyFenixMx sobre @KennyOmegamanX! 😱
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/yCoB3dOtGA
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
¡@KennyOmegamanX viene con todo por el Megacampeonato! 🔥
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/sd66nRjiBN
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
¿Qué dice @ReyFenixMx! ¡Tenemos lucha para rato! 👊😳
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @Twitchhttps://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/DdUEyUf0S2
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
¡No se pueden perder esta lucha! ¡Increíble! 😨⚡️
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/vCtVib0CTC
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
¡Tenemos NUEVO Megacampeón AAA!
🔥 @KennyOmegamanX de @AEWrestling 🔥
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/E7CqnJo6RL
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
Aquí está su nuevo Megacampeón de @luchalibreaaa:
👉 @kennyOmegamanX de @AEWrestling 😏
#HeroesInmortalesXIII
🔴 En VIVO por @TwitchES https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS
————————
🔴 LIVEhttps://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 pic.twitter.com/lA2PChf11v
— Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) October 20, 2019
