Kenny Omega To Defend AAA Mega Championship At TripleMania Regia, Cain Velasquez Set For Action

AAA has announced that Kenny Omega will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Hijo del Vikingo at TripleMania Regia on December 4. Cain Velasquez will also compete on the card, as he’ll team with Psycho Clown and Pagano to take on Rey Escorpion, Taurus, and a mystery partner.

It was noted in the announcement (h/t Fightful) that AAA is currently planning the Lucha Bros vs. Dragon Lee and Dralistico match for the card, while an FTR appearance could also be in the works after they captured the AAA Tag Team titles on AEW Dynamite.

You can view the announcement below.