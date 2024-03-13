– During a recent Twitch stream, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega discussed the high-risk style and bumps taken by Darby Allin in AEW, including the controversial glass spot taken by Allin at AEW Revolution. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kenny Omega on Darby Allin’s glass spot at AEW Revolution: “He does a stunt like every day, for real. I don’t know why he does what he does, or how he does what he does, and when he did the glass, I was blown away because I thought ‘Wow, he got out of this unscathed.’ Then you just start to see blood beating up on his back and I thought ‘oh no ain’t no unscathed about that.’ But in a way, he’s kind of like a cat, where you could chuck him off a skyscraper and he’s going to somehow land on his feet and be completely fine.”

On wanting to face Darby Allin: “When we’re talking about cool, fun matches I might be able to do when I come back, if I come back, Darby I think is one of them.”

At AEW Revolution, Sting and Darby Allin beat The Young Bucks to defend the AEW Tag Team Titles in the main event. This marked Sting’s last match.