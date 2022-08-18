Kenny Omega Addresses Fans Following Return At AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega is back, making his return on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he addressed the fans after the show ended. Omega, who made his return by successfully teaming with the Young Bucks in their AEW Trios Title Tournament match on Wednesday’s show, cut a promo to the fans. You can see a clip from it below.

“Athletic tape, medical devices or not, you’re going to get Kenny Omega II,” he said. “Somehow by a stroke of luck — and because these guys [Young Bucks] are better than you even know, they’re incredible — we were able to survive tonight. We’re alive in this tournament.”

Matt Jackson then noted that the audience have been booing the Young Bucks, which led to some laughter and boos. Omega said, “He’s got a point. And maybe I should be mad too. Maybe I should be mad too, because the reason why I’m in this state right now — the reason I have to have three, sometimes four sessions of physical rehab every single day — is because of you. Maybe I should hate each and every one of you, because I come back out here for you guys. It’s never for me.”

“So what I need to do right now, I need to be a little strange. I don’t get out much, so I became a strange individual. I’m gonna liken you fans to a very mischevious cat who pees and poops all over the house. Boy, do I get mad when I find it. Boy, do I get mad when I have to clean it, but heck, how can I hate a little kitty cat?”

He concluded, “So, on TV, I may blame you guys. I may hold resentment towards you guys. But perhaps, deep down inside, as long as this never gets aired, I do very much appreciate you. Thank you very much.”