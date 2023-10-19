wrestling / News
Kenny Omega To Appear on Next Saturday’s AEW Collision
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will appear on next Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. The episode takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. MJF is also advertised for the episode.
