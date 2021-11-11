wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Signs AEW Full Gear Contract in Hangman Page’s Blood, Inner Circle Attacked on Dynamite
– Kenny Omega and Hangman Page’s AEW Full Gear contract has been signed – using Hangman’s blood. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Page and Omega come out for the main event segment to sign the contract for their AEW World Championship match. The segment saw a Don Callis (disguised as the camera man) attack Hangman with the camera and leave him bleeding. Omega then signed the contract using Page’s blood:
It was all a set up! @TheDonCallis attacks and the contract is signed…in @theAdamPage's BLOOD! THIS SATURDAY, Hangman vs #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JFRGdQwf7E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
– The Inner Circle were attacked by Men of the Year and American Top Team on tonight’s show, with the group getting jumped while coming out for an interview. You can see the segment below:
The disrespect shown by #DanLambert to @IAmJericho…How can the #InnerCircle come back from a beating like this from @OfficialEGO, @ScorpioSky & @AmericanTopTeam before the Minneapolis Street Fight at #AEWFullGear?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/gpGWsGl433
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2021
