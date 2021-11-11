AEW News: Kenny Omega Signs AEW Full Gear Contract in Hangman Page’s Blood, Inner Circle Attacked on Dynamite

– Kenny Omega and Hangman Page’s AEW Full Gear contract has been signed – using Hangman’s blood. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Page and Omega come out for the main event segment to sign the contract for their AEW World Championship match. The segment saw a Don Callis (disguised as the camera man) attack Hangman with the camera and leave him bleeding. Omega then signed the contract using Page’s blood:

– The Inner Circle were attacked by Men of the Year and American Top Team on tonight’s show, with the group getting jumped while coming out for an interview. You can see the segment below: