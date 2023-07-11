– During his recent interview with Uproxx, AEW star Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium, which is being held about a week before AEW All Out. Omega discussed how this is an experiment for AEW and how they could have different roster members on both shows. Below are some highlights:

On AEW All In being held at Wembley Stadium: “When you go into the building, it doesn’t hit you until you actually arrive and you see the ring, and you see the empty chairs, and you see the setup and the ramp and the screens. I’ve been in front of 10, 20, 40,000 people, and I’ve been to arenas and stadiums all over the world. So, how is it going to be when we’re in front of 70, 80,000, possibly more people (at All In)? I don’t know. But I know that it’s going to feel really special when I walk into that stadium before all the fans are in the building. I feel like the atmosphere and those situations allow you to go to a place on the inside. And I think that Wembley is probably going to be very similar in that regard, where I will be prepared to a certain degree, and then being in that environment is going to allow me to ascend to an even higher place.”

Kenny Omega on how AEW should handle All In and All Out being a week apart: “Not to say that it should be a split roster and you see completely different people on both shows, but I do think that there needs to be matches that are features and very special for one evening, and I think you need matches that are featured and are very special at the other one.”

On how he thinks it could work: “If you’re just using the same 20, 30 guys over and over and over again, you’re going to have a lot of these special athletes just sitting on the sidelines waiting for their chance to perform. But I think for sure you’re going to see some people on one show that aren’t on another. And I look at that in a positive way because I do want the AEW fans or just fans of wrestling to be able to see more faces.”

AEW All In 2023 is being held at London’s Wembley Stadium on August 27. AEW All Out 2023 will be held a week later at the United Center in Chicago.