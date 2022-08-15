Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite

This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.

Omega has been reported as the planned partner for the Bucks in the Trios Championship Tournament, and Tony Khan previously said that he had been waiting for Omega to return from his injuries before starting the tournament. The Bucks and their partner will face Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee in the tournament on this week’s Dynamite.