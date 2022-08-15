wrestling / News
Kenny Omega’s AEW Return Potentially Teased On This Week’s Being The Elite
This week’s episode of Being the Elite is online, and hints at the possible AEW return of Kenny Omega. The latest episode, “Young Bucks Trios Partner…?,” released on Monday and features the Bucks looking for someone to team with them in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The segment from AEW Dynamite where Hangman Page turns them down airs during the episode and at the end, Matt Jackson answers the phone and asks the person on the other end, “Are you sure? You’re sure you’re ready?” It then plays the vert start of Omega’s theme song before cutting out.
Omega has been reported as the planned partner for the Bucks in the Trios Championship Tournament, and Tony Khan previously said that he had been waiting for Omega to return from his injuries before starting the tournament. The Bucks and their partner will face Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee in the tournament on this week’s Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation