Kenny Omega Wants To See AEW Stars Have More Matches In NJPW

Kenny Omega made his return at Wrestle Dynasty, and he says he’d like to see Will Ospreay, Jay White and Kazuchika Okada have more NJPW matches. Omega spoke with Tokyo Sports following his win over Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty and he said he hopes to see more of AEW’s former NJPW talent return for matches with the Japanese promotion.

“Many of the top wrestlers in AEW have an aspect of having come from New Japan, like Ospreay, Jay White and Okada,” Omega said. “They achieved results in Japan, came to AEW, won the belt and became stars. So I think it would be more interesting if those kinds of wrestlers came back to New Japan and had more matches to see who would win, the current AEW star or the New Japan star.”

AEW and NJPW have a working relationship that has seen collaborations such as Wrestle Dynasty and Forbidden Door.