Kenny Omega On What He Thought Of AEW vs. NXT On Wednesdays, AEW’s Goal With Bringing In New Audience

In a recent interview on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Kenny Omega discussed what he thought of AEW vs. NXT on Wednesdays, AEW’s goal for bringing in a new audience, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kenny Omega on the ‘Wednesday Night Wars’ between AEW and NXT: “I never felt one way or another towards the war, if you want to call it that. I wouldn’t call it that. I knew we would tell different stories in our company and show different types of matches in our company. I can only control what I have hand in, which would be my stuff and a variety of other things that may or may not be on the show. I’m sure The Bucks feel the same way. For NXT to have moved to Tuesday, sure, great. I never felt like it was a battle for Wednesday. I feel like it’s a battle across the board. There is so much wrestling, every day during the week. I think back to when I was a fan and I thought I was a megafan, and even at the height of my fandom, I couldn’t watch the amount of wrestling that is available to us today. I couldn’t do it five, six, seven days a week. The real war is how do you get the eyeballs for your day of the week. We’re not battling for Wednesday, we’re battling for the week. There are so many great wrestlers doing it, and there’s no one roster that has all the great athletes. How do you be different enough or get those eyes on your product by doing something different than everyone else that week? That’s the name of the game for me. I love a lot of those NXT guys and a lot of them are my friends. I love to see them doing well and love when I hear they have a great match.”

On his goal with AEW and not aiming to steal wrestling fans from other companies: “I’m more just trying to attract viewers. In the best-case scenario, I’m not trying to steal viewers from another product. I want brand new viewers that watch what we do and say this is fun or funny or dramatic and they tell a friend who tells a friend and now we have new viewers enjoying our product. I’m not competing to steal wrestling fans from another company because a lot of them watch everything anyway. I just want those fans to enjoy our product because they are the backbone, and there is a huge importance for me to attract the new fan – people that haven’t watched anything and make them fans of AEW.”

