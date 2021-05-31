Kenny Omega Retains AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing (Clips)

Kenny Omega stole away the AEW World Championship away from Orange Cassidy’s grasp to retain the title at Double or Nothing. Omega defeated Cassidy and PAC to hold onto his title, using multiple heel tactics to retain. He blatantly took out the referee at one point and then hit PAC with all of his various World Titles, but then turned around into an Orange Crush. Cassidy covered and Aubrey Edwards came in to take over refereeing duties, but Omega was able to turn it into a crucifix pin for the win.

You can see clips from the match below. Omega has held the title for 180 days now, having won it from Jon Moxley on the December 2nd “Winter Is Coming” episode of Dynamite.

Our live coverage of AEW Double or Nothing is here.