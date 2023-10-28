Kenny Omega On What Another AEW World Title Reign Would Mean For His Legacy

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega spoke about his AEW World title match with MJF on tonight’s AEW Collision and why he wants to be champion again. Here are highlights:

On what tonight means for him: “I have the chance to accomplish something very meaningful in this match. Protect my record and become a two-time AEW champion. This is a chance to add to my legacy. It’s my destiny to be remembered as the greatest champion AEW ever had. To do that, I need multiple runs.”

On what the title means to him: “It conveys the same feeling to me that I felt for the IWGP title. It’s the pinnacle of what the sport represents in America. That might be different in Japan or Mexico or the UK, but for me, the list of champions in AEW features some of the most incredible athletes to ever exist in this sport. Having my name on that list is quite an honor. To say I’ve won it once, that’s quite an accomplishment. To say I’ve won it twice would be even better, and I’d also still be able to say I’ve held it the longest–the cherry on top of the sundae.”

On MJF being the one to come close to breaking his record: “I am surprised, but he’s earned it. I always expected Max to be champion. He’s got the drive, there’s no doubt about that. He puts in the work as champion. With the belt, he has shouldered the load. Now he’s at the doorstep of breaking my record.”