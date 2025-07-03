Kenny Omega Talks To The Crowd After AEW Dynamite, Hypes Match With Okada at All In

As previously reported, Kenny Omega returned on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite to save Kota Ibushi from an attack by the Don Callis Family. After the taping concluded, Omega spoke to the audience in the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Omega is set to face Kazuchika Okada at All In: Texas, in a match that will unify the International and Continental championships.

He said: “There was a worry, there was a real worry that I wouldn’t make it to All In, there was a real worry that I wouldn’t make it back this year, there was a real worry that I would never make it back into a wrestling ring ever again, but come on guys, gals and everything in between, you know I wouldn’t miss this party for the world. After all, this is Dynamite 300. Everybody out here tonight, thank you for coming out here and partying with us tonight. Thank you for celebrating episode 1, episode 2, all the way to episode 300. Heck, even if this is your very first show, thank you from the very bottom of my heart. For 27 years in this business of professional wrestling, I’ve battled injuries, I’ve battled sickness, I’ve battled rivals like Kazuchika Okada. Heck, I’ve even battled my own family, Uncle Don Callis. But trust me when I say there was one battle that could have never have fought alone, and it was the battle of providing a real professional wrestling alternative.”