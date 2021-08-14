wrestling / News
Kenny Omega After AEW Rampage Loss: ‘I’m Taking This Personally’
– During last night’s debut episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, Christian Cage defeated Kenny Omega to capture the Impact Wrestling World Championship. Needless to say, Omega is not happy about the loss, as he noted last night via Twitter.
After Rampage, Omega tweeted, “Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.”
Kenny Omega will get his chance for revenge against Christian Cage later next month at AEW All Out 2021. Omega is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at that event, which is set for September 5 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- CM Punk On the Current State Of Pro Wrestling, What It Was Like Returning To the Ring For Heels Role
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price