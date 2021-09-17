Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson to Speak On Tonight’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson will both speak on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. They will be hyping up their match next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Butcher and the Blade

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Fuego del Sol

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

* Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson to speak

* Britt Baker and Ruby Soho to speak