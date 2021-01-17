Kenny Omega and Don Callis Tease Making History For A Third Time

In a new video released to hype tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV, Kenny Omega and Don Callis said they made history and will do it a third time tonight. Omega also teased the reveal of a ‘master plan.’

Callis said: “You know what’s important? History. We changed the business twice. No one’s ever done that before. Vince McMahon did it once, we’ve done it twice. We’re going to do it again and oh my god, people were collectively wetting their diapers when we put the gang back together, come on!”

Omega added: “Look, there’s always been a shortage of toilet paper, a shortage of water…now there’s been a shortage of Depends for all you man-children watching professional wrestling and seeing the two of us make history and do things you never thought you’d see ever again. So when you take that wrestling history book, that almanac, and you’re flipping through the pages, you’re not gonna care whether we were up 100,000, 200,000, 300,000, 400,000, it doesn’t matter. But it is a by-product of the creative genius that you’re witnessing right now. We know that business is shooting through the roof. We know that we’re trending all the time, multiple times a week, number one worldwide at least four days a week! But it doesn’t matter to us because what we are attempting to do is something so much greater than that. And every week is just another step to the grand master plan. And by the time it’s been revealed, yes, the collective gasp that you experienced, that you exerted when you saw step one…that’s not gonna be anything compared to what happens when finally the plan is revealed to the entire world. Keep your eyes glued to the television sets, keep your eyes glued to the internets because things are still gonna get very interesting.”