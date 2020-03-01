wrestling / News
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Retain AEW Tag Titles At Revolution (Pics, Video)
After a back and forth match at AEW Revolution that went a little over a half an hour, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page managed to retain the AEW tag team titles by defeating the Young Bucks. Page hit a buckshot lariat on both Bucks. After the match, the Bucks tried to make amends with both. Page teased turning on Omega but didn’t do it. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
