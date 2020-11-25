Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley Contract Signing Reset for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced that that they once attempt to finish the Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley contract signing from last week for their scheduled AEW World title match. The contract signing was interrupted last week when Moxley was attacked by a mystery assailant, and he was unable to partake in signing the contract.

Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the December 2 edition of Dynamite. AEW Dynamite returns with a new episode tonight on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay

* Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) vs. The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny & Eddie Kingston)

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. SCU’s Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

* TH2 vs. Top Flight

* Hangman Page vs. John Silver

* Will Hobbs in action

* More on Jon Moxley attack from last week

* Jon Moxley – Kenny Omega contract signing for AEW World Championship match on Dec. 2