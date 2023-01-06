Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone Help Google Search Interest For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom hit a new record in Google search interest thanks to Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone. The show was the eleventh most-searched topic on Wednesday.

This is the first time that a Japanese event has ever hit the top 20 for a day. Not only that, wrestling itself only gets in the top 20 for WWE or AEW PPVs, as well as major news stories like a death or Vince McMahon’s resignation last year.

John Cena’s return to WWE on December 30, while providing huge numbers for Smackdown, did not hit the top 20 for Google searches that day.