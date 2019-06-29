Kenny Omega and Other AEW Wrestlers Parody The Failed Fyre Festival On Twitter

Fyter Fest got its name as an obvious parody of the failed Fyre Festival to begin with, so it makes sense that the stars of AEW would poke fun at it on social media by drawing comparisons between the two. Fyre Festival, for those who lived under a rock, was a planned music festival that would cater to those with more expensive tastes, created by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule. The problem was that it had every problem you could think of, including issues with food, security, accommodation, medical services and more. Those who showed up paid thousands of dollars expecting “luxury villas and gourmet meals” but were given prepackaged food and FEMA tents.

AEW is having issues with their own show thanks to inclement weather, so they decided to at least have a sense of humor about it. AEW posted a video noting that the show must go on, with Kenny Omega talking to someone after losing several tents, the main roads getting cut off and their plumbing caving in. You can see that and tweets from other members of the roster below.

The dinner that #FyterFest promised us is literally bread and SHREDDED CHEESE. #FyterFraud pic.twitter.com/Ea3fXu2Hs1 — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 29, 2019

Just got to Fyter Fest. It’s pandemonium. There’s absolutely no space in these “locker rooms” and people are fighting over toilet paper. #FyterFest #FyterFraud — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) June 29, 2019

🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ I’m thirsty as hell and there’s literally NO water at #FyterFest …. and honestly I’m afraid to ask at this point #FyterFraud pic.twitter.com/iJxVFvqrUh — 🌺💀Nyla Rose💀🌺 (@NylaRoseBeast) June 29, 2019

Soooo the #FyterFest is turning out to be ….. ummm interesting pic.twitter.com/N83rf3MD3W — 🌺💀Nyla Rose💀🌺 (@NylaRoseBeast) June 29, 2019

#FyterFest Meet & Greer about to start…. I asked the staff for a bottle of water… after 30 minutes, they brought me this… …soooooo thirsty….. send heeeellp… pic.twitter.com/dOLsQ7mjRP — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) June 29, 2019