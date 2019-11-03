wrestling / News

Kenny Omega and Riho Appear at DDT Pro Ultimate Party, Team Up (Video)

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega AEW Dark

– AEW’s Kenny Omega and Riho joined forced for an appearance at DDT Pro’s 2019 Ultimate Party show. You can see pics and video below from the show, which saw the two face Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamash-ta in vicxtorious fashion. Omega, who was a member of the DDT Pro roster from 2008 to 2014, pinned Honda with the One Winged Angel.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DDT Pro, Kenny Omega, Riho, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading