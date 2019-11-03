wrestling / News
Kenny Omega and Riho Appear at DDT Pro Ultimate Party, Team Up (Video)
– AEW’s Kenny Omega and Riho joined forced for an appearance at DDT Pro’s 2019 Ultimate Party show. You can see pics and video below from the show, which saw the two face Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamash-ta in vicxtorious fashion. Omega, who was a member of the DDT Pro roster from 2008 to 2014, pinned Honda with the One Winged Angel.
Retweeted a lot of gifs because I really want people to know about @ddtuniverse the fun of a good mix match, and the magic of the team I have with @riho_gtmv #DDTUP pic.twitter.com/FJJcM9CQNw
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 3, 2019
ケニーさんおかえりなさい！
みなさんの喜びがリングまで伝わってきました🥰
一緒にリングに立ててうれしかったです！ #DDTUP #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/NlAtMOjYqi
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) November 3, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX never forgot his roots… and now he has returned! #AEW #ddtpro #DDTUP
➡️ https://t.co/RE8R515Bua pic.twitter.com/iQnaBiEFv6
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX on the rise to take out Honda and Yamashita! #ddtpro #DDTUP
➡️ https://t.co/RE8R515Bua pic.twitter.com/SQFPtgXbut
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
Credit @KennyOmegamanX (and Yamashita!) with the assist on that @riho_gtmv diving double stomp! #ddtpro #DDTUP
➡️ https://t.co/RE8R515Bua pic.twitter.com/kAkSIvmuq9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
.@KennyOmegamanX and @riho_gtmv are a phenomenal team! #ddtpro #DDTUP
➡️ https://t.co/RE8R515Bua pic.twitter.com/efu3WF19m9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) November 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H on How NXT Is Doing Since Going Live, Says Talent Won’t Be Abruptly Pulled From NXT Anymore
- Triple H Reportedly ‘Key Driver’ for Smackdown This Week, Vince McMahon Still Ran the Show
- Bruce Prichard on Why Sting Never Came to WWE, If Sting Could Have Filled Ultimate Warrior’s Spot
- Eric Bischoff Reveals What He Told Vince McMahon About First Episode of AEW Dynamite, What He Views As NXT’s Biggest Weakness