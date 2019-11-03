Kenny Omega and Riho Appear at DDT Pro Ultimate Party, Team Up (Video)

– AEW’s Kenny Omega and Riho joined forced for an appearance at DDT Pro’s 2019 Ultimate Party show. You can see pics and video below from the show, which saw the two face Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamash-ta in vicxtorious fashion. Omega, who was a member of the DDT Pro roster from 2008 to 2014, pinned Honda with the One Winged Angel.

Retweeted a lot of gifs because I really want people to know about @ddtuniverse the fun of a good mix match, and the magic of the team I have with @riho_gtmv #DDTUP pic.twitter.com/FJJcM9CQNw — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 3, 2019