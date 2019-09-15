Various News: Kenny Omega and Riho Wear Matching Gear, MLW Pays Tribute To Gary Hart, AEW Wishes Penelope Ford A Happy Birthday

– MLW paid tribute to legendary wrestling manager Gary Hart, who was also honored at the War Chamber event in Dallas, Texas last week.

– Kenny Omega and Riho had a match for OWE at a show in Taiwan, where they defeated the team of Michael Nakazawa and Yuka Sakazaki. The two had matching gear for the occasion. Both will have matches on the first episode of AEW on TNT. Kenny will team with the Young Bucks against Chris Jericho and two mystery partners. Riho will face Nyla Rose to crown the first AEW Women’s Champion.

– AEW wished Penelope Ford a happy birthday, who turns 27 today.