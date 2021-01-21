wrestling / News
Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods Reveal Their Top Ten Video Games Of 2020
January 21, 2021 | Posted by
In a piece for Giant Bomb, Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods spoke to each other about their top ten video games of 2020. You can see their respective lists below.
Kenny Omega’s Top 10 Video Games of 2020:
1. Yakuza: Like a Dragon
2. Final Fantasy VII Remake
3. Hades
4. Resident Evil 3 Remake
5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Warzone
6. Nioh 2
7. Streets of Rage 4
8. The Last of Us Part II
9. Ring Fit Adventure
10. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
Xavier Woods’ Top 10 Video Games of 2020:
1. Ghost of Tsushima
2. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond
3. Maneater
4. Doom Eternal
5. Immortals: Fenyx Rising
6. Fuser
7. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
8. Streets of Rage 4
9. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
10. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
