wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s Impact
December 29, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has set several matches and a segment for next week’s Impact Wrestling, including an appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. On tonight’s Best of 2020 show, the following matches and segments were confirmed for next week’s show:
* KC Navarro vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Blake Christian vs. Ace Austin
* Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Joe Doering & Eric Young
* Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Semifinal: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Nevaeh & Havok
* Last Three Minutes Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
* Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers will appear
Impact Wrestling’s next episode will air next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
