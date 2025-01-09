Kenny Omega Appears On AEW Dynamite, Brawls With Don Callis Family

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW Dynamite this week and got into it with the Don Callis Family again. Omega came out in the closing segment of Wednesday’s show, cutting a promo where he talked about being out of action for so long due to diverticulitis. Omega said that he asked doctors how quickly he would be able to return to the ring once his surgery was successful and was told that he would be lucky to go back to a normal way of life, let alone wrestle.

Omega said that he considered giving up the safest option at one point but that he pushed ahead and said that if he doesn’t give it everything that he has, then he isn’t living. He noted that he may not be the same guy he used to, but he’s not concerned about money or pride anymore. Callis then interrupted and Omega chased him down before Brian Cage and Lance Archer attacked, with Kyle Fletcher joining in. Will Ospreay came out with a chair and ran the heels off, then stared down with Omega in the ring.