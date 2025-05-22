Kenny Omega Reveals Bayley Sent Him Well-Wishes After Diverticulitis Diagnosis, Says He Never Met Her

During his latest Twitch stream (via Fightful), Kenny Omega had positive things to say about Bayley, who sent him well-wishes during his battle with diverticulitis. He noted that he’s never actually met Bayley.

He said: “Wrestling is a funny business and sometimes people only care about you when you’re useful to them. Not sometimes, most of the time. If, for whatever reason, you’re taken out of the game, you’re not needed. Who cares about you? Especially if you’re considered the competition, which is why I can say Bayley is an incredible human being. I’ve never met her. As far as I know, aside from the Xavier Woods’ of the world, I don’t know if there is a common thread there between us, but she gave me a message when I was going through my diverticulitis, hoping for a speedy recovery. That’s how you know a very genuine, good person, good human being. I could never ever say anything bad of Bayley and I would always stick up for her in any situation, even though it’s not someone I’ve ever met in real life. It meant a lot in that moment for somebody to reach out. Generally, when people are considered your competition, you’re happy they are gone. You’re taught to be happy that they’re gone.“