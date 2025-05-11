wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Beat Xavier Woods In Surprise Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Battle at PAX
May 10, 2025 | Posted by
Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods both made surprise appearance at PAX, where they played Capcom Fighting Collection 2 against each other. Omega defeated Woods in the game, with the UpUpDownDown Championship on the line. Omega, however, said he didn’t want the belt, he just wanted to see the look on Woods’ face. They agreed to a rematch in the future.
Omega and Woods have been friends for some time, talking trash over video games often. The New Day previously battled The Young Bucks and Omega in Street Fighter V back in 2018, which the Elite won.
Xavier Woods vs Kenny Omega! The gaming grudge match is heating up! #PAXEast2025 https://t.co/Mbe0EXFKy2 pic.twitter.com/mD8uk1kEmU
— PAX Arena (@PAXArena) May 10, 2025
