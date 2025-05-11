wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Beat Xavier Woods In Surprise Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Battle at PAX

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xavier Woods Kenny Omega Street Fighter tournament Image Credit: Capcom

Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods both made surprise appearance at PAX, where they played Capcom Fighting Collection 2 against each other. Omega defeated Woods in the game, with the UpUpDownDown Championship on the line. Omega, however, said he didn’t want the belt, he just wanted to see the look on Woods’ face. They agreed to a rematch in the future.

Omega and Woods have been friends for some time, talking trash over video games often. The New Day previously battled The Young Bucks and Omega in Street Fighter V back in 2018, which the Elite won.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kenny Omega, Xavier Woods, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading