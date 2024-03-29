Kenny Omega Believed To Be Getting Surgery For Diverticulitis, Note on Future AEW Plans

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kenny Omega is believed to be getting intestinal surgery soon after he was diagnosed with diverticulitis back in December. It was noted that Omega has not made a decision yet but it seems likely that’s what he will do. Omega has reportedly been in “a good amount of pain” for months. Omega himself said that surgery is looking likely as two different doctors suggested it.

It was noted that the plan when he returns to AEW is a feud with Kazuchika Okada, and he will need to be “in top shape” for that if he can come back. Omega’s ordeal was said to be life-threatening, but other wrestlers have had diverticulitis and came back at 100%, including Brock Lesnar and Davey Boy Smith Jr.