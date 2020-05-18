Kenny Omega Has a Breakdown, Jacksons Build a Ring in Latest Being The Elite

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, featuring Kenny Omega having a difficult time while the Young Bucks build a ring in Nick’s backyard. You can see the full episode below.

The video kicks off with Kenny Omega getting an unsolicited Zoom call from Colt Cabana, who asked an indignant Omega for a few seconds of his time. Omega angrily gives him two minutes and Cabana tries to smooth things over. He says he wants to be on the show where he could maybe get over. Kenny says he sees a lot of himself in Cabana and says he’s funny, charming, good-looking and has a nice body. The issue is that he’s afraid he’ll lose his spot on the show to Cabana and talks about how Adam Page is the over man in their tag team. He continues on the rant as the show transitions to the title sequence.

We then cut to Matt Jackson carefully perching an ice cream container atop the full garbage can and is told by his wife to take the trash out. He agrees to do so, but then thinks quick and headbutts the wall and says he slipped so he doesn’t have to do the chore. As his wife goes to do it, a bloody Matt looks at the camera and grins.

We then cut back to Omega, who is still freaking out — now, it’s about his troubles in high school when he was trying to play Santa Claus in the high school play. He says that Willem Dafoe stole the part out from under him as revenge for dating his sister Willas, and just like that he’s afraid that Cabana will steal his spot. Cabana notes that he opened up and admitted that he has a problem.

We get a “Previously” flashback of Adam Page sending a conspiratorial phone call, then cut to Private Party on the phone. Isiah says it’s been Page who attacked them all along and they meet up where Isiah and Marq unpack all the evidence that Page is behind the attack. Isiah says that next week, Private Party is taking on Bonez and The Bear in a backyard match.

Up next is Nick Jackson, waiting for Matt to show up so they can film. Matt shows up at the last second with a bandage on his head where he headbutted the wall before. Matt blames it on traffic and acknowledges that he “got color” before Matt Hardy pauses the multiverse so he can explain that color is in fact blood, and explains the different between intentionally getting color or bleeding hard way.

Matt and Nick then talk about the new structure in Nick’s yard, which Nick says is a wrestling ring so they can do stuff during the pandemic. We get a montage of the ring being put together before cutting back to Omega and Cabana, where Omega says he’s thinking of an angle for Cabana on BTE where Cabana swoops in and becomes the star — which will in turn make Omega the hero for shining the spotlight. He’s a bit cagey on when this will happen: likely in a couple months or hundred episodes. Cabana says he’ll call Nick and say creative has nothing for him.

Up next we have Adam Page making due with what he has, drinking a yellow liquid of unknown origin because he’s out of water “Hangman Gets Drunk In the Woods” kicks off. He says it’s time to hunker down but first he tells a story about climbing a red oak and opening his last bottle whiskey when a bald eagle flew by. He says he couldn’t help but have the feeling that maybe he should go home, which has only grown since despite the fact that he can’t get infected out there. He says it feels irresponsible to go back to his house and kind of enjoys living out in the wilderness, but as he watched the eagle, the thought persisted. He says it feels selfish but part of him wants to do it because he was on the run of his life in the house. He says all he knows is that he can’t shake the feeling “that the world is about to f**k me dry one more time. And for the first time in forever, I’ve got the chance to put on lipstick first.” What he wants to do is climb on his horse and ride off into the sunset, but maybe the rant is all he has left. Maybe it was the eagle that made him think of it, or maybe it’s just that he’s out of whiskey. With that, we fade out.