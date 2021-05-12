wrestling / News
Kenny Omega, Britt Baker Segments Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Two new segments are set for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. The company announced that Kenny Omega will address his opponent for AEW Double or Nothing tonight. PAC is facing Orange Cassidy in a World Title eliminator tonight to determine Omega’s opponent.
In addition, Jim ROss announced that he will conduct a sit-down interview with Britt Baker, as you can see below:
Doing a sit down interview with @RealBrittBaker for tonight’s @AEWonTNT
She holds nothing back!
@AEW pic.twitter.com/0FbXMQ3rs8
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 12, 2021
