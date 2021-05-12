wrestling / News

Kenny Omega, Britt Baker Segments Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

May 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega Winter is Coming

Two new segments are set for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring Kenny Omega and Britt Baker. The company announced that Kenny Omega will address his opponent for AEW Double or Nothing tonight. PAC is facing Orange Cassidy in a World Title eliminator tonight to determine Omega’s opponent.

In addition, Jim ROss announced that he will conduct a sit-down interview with Britt Baker, as you can see below:

