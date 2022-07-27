wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Calls Out ‘Ignorant’ Fans Who Criticize Miyu Yamashita

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Full Gear Kenny Omega Hangman Page Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega defended Miyu Yamashita from people online who had been criticizing AEW for putting her in a women’s title match.

He wrote: “Even with the few visits she’s had overseas she’s already been introduced to how ignorant and pathetic the know-it-all “fans” on social media can be. Ignore them and show everyone just how obvious the difference in skill is. The true supporters are also watching and support you.

He later said that the issue was that he didn’t like how some toxic people reacted to women wrestlers online.

He noted: “I don’t take kindly for the mistreatment of the women that dedicate their lives to this. My apologies if having the balls to say something classifies as bitching to you.

