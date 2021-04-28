wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Celebration And More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced that Kenny Omega will celebrate his Impact World title win on this week’s episode on AXS TV. Omega, who is also the AEW World Champion, defeated Rich Swann at Rebellion on Sunday to win the title. The show will also feature W. Morrissey, who made his Impact debut at Rebellion. Here’s the updated lineup
* Kenny Omega Championship Celebration
* W. Morrissey makes Impact TV debut
* Taylor Wilde vs. Kimber Lee
* X Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Ace Austin
