UPDATED: Kenny Omega Challenges Gabe Kidd For Wrestle Dynasty, Kidd Accepts

UPDATE: The match is official for January 5. In a post on Twitter, Gabe Kidd accepted the challenge from Kenny Omega for Wrestle Dynasty.

He wrote: “You a real PUSSY for that @KennyOmegamanX. Get your meds ready & prescribed by Dr Hayashi. You gonna need em because ima fuck you up so bad you’ll be wishing that stomach illness killed off.”

In the video, he told Kenny that he would ‘see you in Tokyo Dome, bitch.’

Original: In an interview with NJPW1972.com, Kenny Omega challenged Gabe Kidd to a match at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, which would be his first match in over a year. Omega has been out of action due to dealing with diverticulitis. His last match was against Ethan Page on the December 5 episode of Collision. Here are highlights:

On challenging Kidd: “Well, I’d like to address recent circumstances, and things that have happened with Gabe Kidd. I’ve had time to reflect after Power Struggle, and I feel I would regret not being able to make things right. I would hate for this situation to cause a rift between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So after conversations I’ve had with President Tanahashi and other executives in NJPW, I’ve decided that if New Japan requests it, if Gabe requests it, and if the fans want it, then I will wrestle Gabe Kidd, as a professional at Wrestle Dynasty January 5.”

On why he’s returning to face Kidd: “I don’t doubt Gabe’s ability. He is here in NJPW for a reason. I just truly didn’t think that he was someone I should be facing at the moment. That isn’t for a lack of talent, it’s a lack of maturity… and yeah, professionalism. it’s the fact that he will do anything in his power to see his opponents in a hospital. Look, I want to make it very clear that I’m not taking this match to make anything other of Gabe than an example. I wasn’t even sure if I would be medically cleared for January 5, but what Gabe did and said was enough to push me over the finish line. I might have been known as the Best Bout Machine in the past, but my goal isn’t to elevate Gabe Kidd to a world class performance. My goal is to show Gabe Kidd the reality of the situation he’s in right now, and show what embarrassment in front of 20, 30, 40,000 people and many thousands more watching around the world looks like.”

On Kidd’s future in AEW: “I can tell you as someone that knows: someone like Gabe Kidd will not set foot in AEW. Maybe if we’re passing through town, grab your boots kid, have a dark match. He will never see the light of TV unless he gets a very positive review from yours truly. I would love to forgive and forget one time years from now, but I don’t see it happening. For anyone that thinks that Gabe might end up the same way as Jay White, or Kazuchika Okada, or Will Ospreay? Gabe Kidd is all your responsibility. Look, I’m throwing my hat in here, I’m taking the bigger step. I’m saying to NJPW that if this is what the company wants, if it’s what’s the fans want and if it’s what Gabe wants. If this is what’s most interesting, then let’s do it, I’ll give you that chance, Gabe. Let’s see what your answer is.”