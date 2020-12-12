Kenny Omega Challenges Joey Janela to Hardcore Match For Dynamite, Teases Another Impact Appearance

Kenny Omega is giving Joey Janela a chance at beating him on next week’s episode of Dynamite, while teasing another appearance on Impact next week. In a video posted to AEW’s Twitter account, Omega was seen by a “paparazzo” outside the airport on his way to Mexico City and Omega cut a promo in which he offered Janela a chance to face him, since Janela didn’t get to compete in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

In the promo, which you can see below, Omega said that he saw a lot of criticism on social media that Omega didn’t have to face Janela. Janela was forced out of the tournament due to exposure to people who may have had COVID-19. Omega offered to let Janela face him in a Hardcore match and to bring Sonny Kiss along. He also hinted at another Impact appearance, saying he would be heading to Nashville for “family business” which is an apparent allusion to his friendship with Don Callis. The two appeared together on this week’s Impact.

Omega said:

“I’m a little bit pissed off, so I’m gonna make this quick, I’m gonna make this snappy. I did this thing, it’s called social media. I thought, now that I’m champion, it would be cool if I engage with my fanbase a little bit. And you know what I found? Of course, I found your average Kenny Omega fan, the True Believer. But then I did this thing. There’s this search function on Twitter. And I thought do something a little crazy. Type my own name in the search function, type in ‘Kenny Omega’ and see what turns up. You know what I found? Much to my dismay, I find a lot of haters, a lot of doubters. And people are telling me I’m not a real champion, I’m not a true champion. I’m not all I’m cracked up to be. Some people even had the gall to say I’m overrated. Okay. Let me put your troubles at ease. You guys are wondering, what would have happened if I didn’t sneak through the back door? What would have happened if maybe I fought all the people that I was meant to fight in the Eliminator Tournament? ‘What would have happened if it wasn’t an unprepared Sonny Kiss? If you had gotten a riled up Joey Janela?’ “I know what would happen. Which is why it didn’t even occur to me that this would be an issue. Turns out that it is. And guess what? We have a little bit of time left in the year, so I’m going to give you guys all an early Christmas present. I’m going to give you a one-night Eliminator Tournament. Quarter, semis, finals, all wrapped up in one little package for you, Joey. If you can beat me, I’ll give you a title shot. And you know what I’ll also do? Since I’m bringing Mr. Callis, go ahead and bring Sonny Kiss. If that isn’t enough, if you’re worried about the microphone? It’s okay, no problem! Let’s just make it hardcore. Use whatever you want; I’ll just use my skill. And then once I beat you Joe, I’m going to do another search online. And then we’re going to really tune in to the people, we’re going to really listen to see how many complaints are there really left? As far as I’m concerned, you’re the last blemish on my record. And it’s not even my fault. So this Wednesday Joey, bring the best that you’ve got. It’s going to be your only chance. As for the rest of you, well. See you in Mexico City. Got a little bit of family business left in Nashville. And then the big night you’ve all been waiting for: AEW on TNT. Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega.”

