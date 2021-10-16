Kenny Omega Changes His Look Again (Pic)

Kenny Omega is Harley-esque no more, as he’s changed up his look as seen in a new photo. The AEW World Champion was seen in a photo posted by Alex Jebailey from an interview they conducted, with Omega no longer wearing a Harley Race-reminiscent facial hair.

Omega began wearing the facial hair shortly after he turned heel with his AEW World Title win over Jon Moxley. No word on whether this is a temporary change or if he will stick with the clean-shaven look going forward.