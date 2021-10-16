wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Changes His Look Again (Pic)
Kenny Omega is Harley-esque no more, as he’s changed up his look as seen in a new photo. The AEW World Champion was seen in a photo posted by Alex Jebailey from an interview they conducted, with Omega no longer wearing a Harley Race-reminiscent facial hair.
Omega began wearing the facial hair shortly after he turned heel with his AEW World Title win over Jon Moxley. No word on whether this is a temporary change or if he will stick with the clean-shaven look going forward.
Had @TheBesteban (support his great content!) over today recording interviews for a @CEOGaming documentary. Just love his work ethic and amazing questions. Had Kenny talking about our wrestling/#FGC crossovers over the years.
Can’t wait for the final product later this year. pic.twitter.com/NVHiYVlNUx
— Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) October 15, 2021
