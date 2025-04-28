Kenny Omega On Changing His In-Ring Style After Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Kenny Omega says he’s made changes to his in-ring style after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Omega was out of action for over a year after he was diagnosed with the condition, and he spoke on a recent Twitch stream about how the condition made him change how he works matches. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On changing his in-ring style: “Yeah, big time. I’ve absolutely had to change how I work. I mean I don’t…It’s probably something I’ll be able get in to a little on down the line in the future. I don’t want to get too much into it now, but wrestling is always a challenge, and what those challenges are will change as time goes by. We do the challenges, and what you see in the ring is sort of a result of how you tackle those challenges, like the match is almost the reward, and of course things can always go wrong in a match.”

On his match with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty: “When I felt those pains coming back when I was in Japan, boy was that nerve-wracking. But I think that was just nerves and I was up in my own head…I was worrying about worrying.”