Kenny Omega Chases Down Colt Cabana, Private Party Cancelled in This Week’s Being The Elite

The latest episode of Being The Elite is online, featuring Kenny Omega taking his shot at Colt Cabana while the Private Party get canceled. You can see the full video and a recap below.

– The episode starts with Matt, Kenny and Hangman outside the bathroom needing to use it when Nick shows up. They’re all waiting to use it (with some gastrointestinal humor) as Nick tries to figure out a way to get to the front of the line. He takes off his armbad and makes it look like he has a cut on his forehead to cut the line, slips in and sees Michael Nakazawa on the toilet. Nakazawa notes that he’s bleeding to, and we roll the title sequence.

– Nick and Matt are in Dallas for an “old school travel montage” in their masks as they head to Jacksonville for Dynamite. They see Brian Cage and Luchasaurus siting next to each other on the plane and wonder who’s sitting between them.

– We’re then at Daily’s Place for the Dynamite taping. Matt says they’re not booked on the show but will be busy with other projects. Matt says it’ll be a killer night and he’s excited for the FTR match. He has his COVID-19 bracelet that says he passed the temperature check and they discuss the testing protocol before heading along.

– The Bucks are backstage with Kenny Omega when Hangman comes in saying he was going to go back to the hotel to get another drink. Suddenly Matt Hardy shows up and says he’d love to attend and get a drink. Kenny asks what Matt’s drink of choice is, and he says it’s red wine. Omega says he’s more than welcome to join and when Matt tries to get the Bucks to come along, Omega says they’re cut from a different cloth and are “a little weird, but they’re their own people.” When Matt asks Omega to explain, he comes out with it and says they’re Christians, and the really pushy kind — “They’re Christian as f**k.”

– Brandon Cutler comes across Best Friends and Orange Cassidy who say they still don’t have any ideas after a month and they try to escape.

– We get footage from ringside of the moment between FTR and the Elite following FTR’s in-ring debut as the two sides jaw against each other.

– Backstage, SCU is relaxing when Tony Schiavone shows up and asks Christopher Daniels about his colonoscopy. Daniels goes into details about his story with far too much detail, cut as a montage as everyone else is clearly not interested. Frankie Kazarian finall shuts that down, and Matt Hardy shows up again to explain the meaning of the term “take it home” as time freezes for the rest of the people in the room. Matt leaves and things unfreeze as Daniels ends the story and apologizes, but tries to launch into another story about his ingrown toenail and everyone leaves.

– Kenny Omega is backstage when Colt Cabana shows up and says he has a bit. Omega rants about Carrington but Cabana says Carrington’s not there and is at home working on Windows 95 analytics. Omega says, “So you’re saying he’s not in the building” and thus there’s no one to protect Cabana from him and he’s going to kick Cabana’s ass. He chases Colt to the ringside area and into the ring where Cabana manages to pin Omega with a roll-up and runs off. Omega argues with the referee but gets shoved on his ass and freaks out, saying, “My god, can everyone kick my ass in this place?”

– Spanish cpmmentator Alex Abrahantas has a Speaking Spanglish segment for the word “chequear.” Santana and Ortiz show up to give context for the word.

– Best Friends and Orange Cassidy brainstorm plans for their segment and talk about being pirates and stealing the Declaration of Independence like National Treasure, but that gets shot down. Trent says it’s the best year of their lives.

– Hangman is backstage in a black and white segment and Private Party is walking by with Unkillable Matt Hardy. Hangman and the trio run into each other and Hangman says that he’s been drinking and has been thinking. He says $12 is not a lot for their drink and is about to pay up when Nick shows up and says he’s been looking for Private Party. He says that he hates to break it to them, but their bit wasn’t very good, the fans hated it so he has to take them off of BTE. The team doesn’t believe it despite Nick saying he’s serious. When he says he’s “dead-ass,” things suddenly go to color and it becomes a serious thing. They walk off dejected and we’re done.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.