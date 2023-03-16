Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho Address Crowd After AEW Dynamite & Rampage

Hometown stars Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho spoke to the crowd in Winnipeg after this week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage tapings. PWInsider said that Omega returned to the ring after the taping went off the air and the BCC and Hangman Page left, sitting in the ring for a bit before asking for a mic and talking about how he learned never to forget where you came from tonight. He said that family is family and home is where the heart is.

Omega said the show was a success and that this was all a pipe dream, naming various small places in Canada he had been happy to wrestle at before they eventually got to his place. He added that by the looks of the crowd, they would be back again.

PWInsider also reports that Jericho put over the fans in Canada after the Rampage taping ended and talked about how AEW found its genesis in Winnipeg thanks to the Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega match that led to Tony Khan deciding it was time for a new wrestling company. He then brought out Omega and Don Callis and Omega said a few words before they “let” Callis cut a promo. Callis said he has worked in the business his entire life and always came home to Winnipeg, and to have his everyone, his friends and family, under one roof was “a hell of a night.”

Jericho talked about Winnipeg’s wrestling history and how he watched Hulk Hogan and Baron Von Raschke in the AWA here 40 years ago. Omega did his closing lines and then had the PA play “Judas” so everyone could sing to close out the night.