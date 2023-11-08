– AEW has confirmed a last-minute segment for the duo known as The Golden Jets, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, for tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Omega and Jericho will be speaking on tonight’s show ahead of their upcoming tag team match against The Don Callis Family on next week’s Dynamite.

Tonight’s Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the current lineup:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

* World Title Shot on the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee

* Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners

* Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm have a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone

* We’ll hear from The Golden Jets Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega