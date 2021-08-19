AEW News: Kenny Omega Makes CM Punk Reference on Dynamite, Miro Wants Match With Eddie Kingston

– Kenny Omega played with fans by making a non-verbal CM Punk reference on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Omega was wearing a “Chick Magnet” T-shirt on tonight’s show, as you can see below. “Chick Magnet” was the name of Punk’s early tag team with CM Venom, which is where his name comes from.

Of course, Punk is heavily expected to make his AEW debut on this week’s AEW Rampage.

Tell me CM Punk is gonna be at Rampage without telling me CM Punk is gonna be at Rampage. Kenny Omega: pic.twitter.com/T5dnuStgWC — Andrew Cazer (@AndrewCazer) August 19, 2021

– Miro called out Eddie Kingston for a match on this week’s Dynamite. You can see his promo below: