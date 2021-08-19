wrestling / News

AEW News: Kenny Omega Makes CM Punk Reference on Dynamite, Miro Wants Match With Eddie Kingston

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kenny Omega Winter is Coming

– Kenny Omega played with fans by making a non-verbal CM Punk reference on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Omega was wearing a “Chick Magnet” T-shirt on tonight’s show, as you can see below. “Chick Magnet” was the name of Punk’s early tag team with CM Venom, which is where his name comes from.

Of course, Punk is heavily expected to make his AEW debut on this week’s AEW Rampage.

– Miro called out Eddie Kingston for a match on this week’s Dynamite. You can see his promo below:

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, CM Punk, Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega, Miro, Jeremy Thomas

