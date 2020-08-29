wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments on Image Appearing on WWE ThunderDome During SmackDown
– During last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, an image of AEW wrestler Kenny Omega appeared in the virtual fan audience for the WWE ThunderDome. Fans started commenting on it after images and screenshots began surfacing on social media. Later on, Kenny Omega himself opted to comment on it, joking, “I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice.”
It appears the image of Omega was likely a fan showing the image of Omega on the screen. There have been past incidents of trolling fans on the WWE ThunderDome. Fortunately, an image of Kenny Omega is not as bad as some of the offensive images that surfaced in the ThunderDome audience earlier this week during Raw.
You can view those screenshots showing Omega’s image in the virtual fan audience, along with Omega’s comments on it, below:
Kenny Omega is watching Smackdown you gotta love it #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/abmd7IkY2D
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 29, 2020
I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 29, 2020
— Chuek Joya (@corea_derek) August 29, 2020
