wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments on Impact Wrestling Appearance & Busy Schedule This Week
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
Kenny Omega has a lot on his plate, and he hopes fans liked what they saw on Impact. Omega posted to Twitter after tonight’s show noting that he has two more appearances in his Dynamite appearance tomorrow and AAA TripleMania XXVIII on Saturday.
Omega wrote:
“Did you enjoy my show tonight? Great news, I’ve got two more this week, including #AEWDynamite tomorrow. From there I’m off to take care of Lorenzo Kid in @luchalibreaaa. You know how it is.”
Did you enjoy my show tonight? Great news, I’ve got two more this week, including #AEWDynamite tomorrow. From there I’m off to take care of Lorenzo Kid in @luchalibreaaa . You know how it is. pic.twitter.com/vkIBAvnUyJ
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On AEW’s In-Ring Plans For Sting, How Sting Reacted To Company’s Handling Of His Signing
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hoping for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Possible Backup Opponents
- Note on Another Big Segment Not Yet Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- More Details on Returning Superstar on WWE Main Event (SPOILER)