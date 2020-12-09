Kenny Omega Comments on Impact Wrestling Appearance & Busy Schedule This Week

Kenny Omega has a lot on his plate, and he hopes fans liked what they saw on Impact. Omega posted to Twitter after tonight’s show noting that he has two more appearances in his Dynamite appearance tomorrow and AAA TripleMania XXVIII on Saturday.

Omega wrote:

“Did you enjoy my show tonight? Great news, I’ve got two more this week, including #AEWDynamite tomorrow. From there I’m off to take care of Lorenzo Kid in @luchalibreaaa. You know how it is.”