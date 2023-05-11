wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments On Don Callis’ Betrayal on AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, Don Callis betrayed Kenny Omega on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, helping Jon Moxley get a win in their cage match. Omega was helped to the back by the Young Bucks and Lexy Nair asked him about the situation.
Omega said: “Where’s Don? Where’s Don? If I can’t trust the Bucks, if I can’t trust my family, who can I trust? Who can I trust?”
