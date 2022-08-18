wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Comments On Dynamite Return, Says He’ll Surpass Where He Was At
In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega reflected on his return to AEW, which happened on last night’s episode of Dynamite. Omega teamed with the Bucks to defeat Andrade el Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee. Omega is currently working a story in which he has ring rust and isn’t 100% from his various injuries. Omega acknowledged his shortcomings in the match and said he will be better next time.
He wrote: “The pieces aren’t all there yet but I refuse to burden the Bucks with my limitations.
We have a real chance at this. I’ll be even stronger in round 2. I’ll surpass where I was at.
I’ll surpass everyone.”
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 18, 2022
