AEW News: Kenny Omega Comments On Riho and Yuka Sakazaki’s AEW Status, Temporary Cody Tattoos On Sale

– Kenny Omega says that if they could, AEW would definitely be bringing Riho and Yuka Sakazaki back in for shows. A fan tagged Omega and Cody on Friday and said that it was “time” to bring the two stars back, to which Omega replied, “We would if we could.”

Both Riho and Sakazaki live in Japan. Several international stars have been unable to come in for AEW shows due to the travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

