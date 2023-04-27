Kenny Omega Cuts Promo On BCC After AEW Dynamite Taping

At the end of last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Blackpool Combat Club and the Elite had another brawl, which ended with Konosuke Takeshita getting busted open. After the Dynamite taping was over, Kenny Omega cut a promo on the BCC. He mentioned locking the other team up so they ‘can’t run’ and ‘can’t hide’, possibly hinting at a Blood & Guts match.

He said: “You’re really entertained, aren’t you? This is what you wanted, isn’t it? Get your pound of flesh, run away with your tail between your legs. How about we make a deal? Hey Tony, instead of letting the inmates run the asylum for a change, how about you lock these guys where they can’t run, where they can’t hide, and you take on me? You want to see how tough I can be? You think we’re just kids, huh? You think we can’t fight? You think we can just wrestle? I’ll show you. I’ll show you. Hope you’re listening, Tony. This is far from over. You hear me? This is far from over. Moxley, no more running, no more hiding. No more. No more. Goodbye, goodnight.”