Kenny Omega, Don Callis Appear in Latest AEW Ad on Impact

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone brought some extra star power for their latest paid AEW ad on Impact Wrestling in Kenny Omega and Don Callis. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw the usual ad with Khan and Schiavone hyping this week’s Dynamite, in which they had their special guests Omega and Callis.

Khan said they invited the two there so that they could talk about Omega’s match with Sydal on Wednesday, which will result in a title shot if he wins. Omega said that he did the math and there’s a 0% chance that it would happen. Callis called Omega the literal god of pro wrestling, and Omega proceeded to walk out while Callis complained about not getting paid for the ad.