Kenny Omega & Don Callis Featured in This Week’s Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments
December 9, 2020 | Posted by
– The historic interview with Don Callis and AEW World champon Kenny Omega on last night’s Impact Wrestling made the top of the list for this week’s Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments. You can check out the new video below:
