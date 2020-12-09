wrestling / News

Kenny Omega & Don Callis Featured in This Week’s Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Don Callis Kenny Omega

– The historic interview with Don Callis and AEW World champon Kenny Omega on last night’s Impact Wrestling made the top of the list for this week’s Top 5 Impact Wrestling Moments. You can check out the new video below:

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega, Jeffrey Harris

